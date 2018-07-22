Conor McGregor’s Legal Team Denies Reports of Plea Deal Terms

Perhaps Conor McGregor hasn’t got a plea deal on lock just yet.

A report recently surfaced claiming that McGregor was on the verge of scoring a plea deal that would see him avoid jail time and deportation. McGregor is due back in court on Thursday (July 26). The “Notorious” one was hoping for a plea deal this month, but the reported terms have been denied by his legal team.

The following statement was sent to Ariel Helwani:

Statement from Conor McGregor’s legal team on recent reports re: his case: “There is no accuracy to recent tabloid reports speculating about a potential plea for Conor McGregor. We do not, and will not comment on any discussions we may or may not be having with the DA’s office.” — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 22, 2018

“There is no accuracy to recent tabloid reports speculating about a potential plea for Conor McGregor. We do not, and will not comment on any discussions we may or may not be having with the DA’s office.”

McGregor has been facing legal issues since his UFC 223 media day outburst back in April. McGregor and his team swarmed a bus holding red corner fighters. McGregor threw a dolly at a bus window, shattering it and cutting Michael Chiesa in the process. A police report was filed and McGregor was arrested. The “Notorious” one was released from jail after Dillon Danis posted $50,000 bail.

If McGregor is able to put his legal issues behind him, it opens the door for negotiations with the UFC. The promotion’s president Dana White has said that there will be no fight talks with McGregor until his case is cleared. Many are hoping to see McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title before 2018 comes to a close.

McGregor will still have to deal with legal matters even if he reaches a plea deal. Chiesa plans to sue McGregor following the incident three months ago. “The Maverick” was scheduled to take on Anthony Pettis that weekend, but was forced off the card due to his cut. Chiesa says he was robbed of a title shot because he felt he would’ve been the clear choice to fill in for Max Holloway.

Do you believe Conor McGregor will ultimately get a slap on the wrist?