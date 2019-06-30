Conor McGregor Looks Back On UFC 223 Media Day Bus Incident

Conor McGregor has taken some time to reflect on his UFC 223 media day bus attack.

Khabib Nurmagomedov competed on the UFC 223 card for a chance to claim the lightweight title. He was initially set to fight Tony Ferguson, but “El Cucuy” went down with an injury. Max Holloway stepped up, but he fell ill during fight week. Al Iaquinta ended up replacing Holloway and fell short against Nurmagomedov via unanimous decision.

McGregor Briefly Reflects On Bus Attack

The real story of UFC 223 was the media day incident. McGregor and his entourage attacked a bus holding red corner fighters in retaliation for Nurmagomedov’s confrontation with Artem Lobov. McGregor took to Instagram to look back on the attack:

“That time I rallied 3 rolls Royce’s into the loading bay of the Barclays [Center], Brooklyn. Yeehaaaa.”

McGregor ended up getting arrested for the incident, but has fulfilled the requirements to be free of any further criminal punishments for his actions. He is, however, dealing with a lawsuit from fellow UFC fighter Michael Chiesa. “The Maverick” was injured as a result of McGregor’s attack and was forced off the UFC 223 card.

McGregor and Nurmagomedov did battle at UFC 229 back in Oct. 2018. “The Eagle” scored a fourth-round submission victory and a brawl between both sides ensued.

UFC president Dana White recently praised McGregor and said the “Notorious” one will never be duplicated (via MMA Fighting).

“There’s only one Conor McGregor. People will always ask me ‘do you think you’ll ever find another Conor McGregor, are you trying to find another Conor McGregor?’

“There will never be another Conor McGregor, but there will be somebody else who’s different in their own way and will become a star in their own way.”