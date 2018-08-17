Quote: Conor McGregor Looks Better Than Ever Ahead of UFC 229

A training partner believes Conor McGregor looks better than ever.

McGregor is set for perhaps the biggest bout in the history of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). McGregor will challenge UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov on Oct. 6. The highly anticipated title bout will headline UFC 229 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Conor McGregor Looks Better Than Ever”

McGregor hasn’t stepped inside the Octagon since Nov. 2016, but SBG Ireland’s James Gallagher believes this has given the “Notorious” one much more time to enhance his game. He told MMAFighting.com that he expects McGregor to walk through Nurmagomedov:

“[Conor] looks better than ever. He’s got that fire back inside of him. When you’re on the top of the world like he’s been for so long, you need to chill out for a little bit to get that hunger back. It’s hard to keep that hunger when you have everything that you’ve ever wanted. While he’s been away, Khabib has been creating some hype and getting himself in a position to fight Conor. There are a lot of people who see Khabib as a serious threat, so I think that’s given Conor a push to step up and say, ‘Nah, mate, I’m the champ around here — you’re not on my level.’ I think Conor’s going to show Khabib who’s boss and put him back in his box.”

UFC 229 will also feature a heavyweight battle between Derrick Lewis and Alexander Volkov. Sergio Pettis and Jussier Formiga will meet to see who gets closer to flyweight title contention. Bantamweight prospect Sean O’Malley returns to take on Jose Quinonez. Women’s strawweights Michelle Waterson and Felice Herrig will collide as well light heavyweights Ovince Saint Preux and Dominick Reyes. MMA News will keep you posted on any additions and potential changes to the UFC 229 card.

Do you think the best version of Conor McGregor will show up at UFC 229?