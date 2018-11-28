Conor McGregor Loses Driving Privileges for 6 Months Due to Excessive Speeding

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor will need to get some boots made for walking because he's not allowed to drive in Ireland for the next six months.

On Wednesday, McGregor had his driving privileges taken away from him for six months after he was busted for excessive speeding near his home in Dublin.

McGregor was reportedly caught speeding in his Range Rover going 96mph in a 62mph zone. McGregor apologized at his court hearing and was also fined $1,000 for his excessive speeding.

The judge admonished McGregor for his reckless driving.

“The speed here is in the higher end. Speed kills and that is what makes speeding dangerous,” Judge Desmond Zaidan said according to the BBC. “When speeding goes wrong the consequences are catastrophic and life-changing, there is no question about that.

“Sadly we have lost more lives on our roads because of excessive speeding, dangerous speeds and other bad behavior.”

According to the report, McGregor has 12 prior traffic violations stretching back to his teenage years in Ireland.

McGregor will now have to go the next six months without being allowed to drive in Ireland as a penalty for his excessive speeding.

The former UFC champion is home in Ireland right now awaiting word on his next fight as Dana White continues to contemplate whether or not to grant him an immediate rematch against Khabib Nurmagomedov. McGregor fell to the undefeated Russian by fourth round submission at their meeting at UFC 229 in October.