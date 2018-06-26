Khabib’s Manager: Conor McGregor is Running Out of Money

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager is making a bold claim in regards to Conor McGregor.

It’s no secret that the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) would like to book lightweight champion Nurmagomedov against McGregor later this year. “The Eagle” confirmed that talks were underway to make the title bout a reality. McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh recently said he’d bet on the bout taking place this year.

It appears the only roadblock is the “Notorious” one’s legal issues. McGregor injured UFC lightweight Michael Chiesa when he threw a dolly at a bus holding UFC 223’s red corner fighters. Chiesa was cut open and pulled from the card as a result. Chiesa filed a police report and McGregor turned himself in. He was released soon after and is working on a plea deal.

McGregor’s actions were in retaliation to Nurmagomedov confronting Artem Lobov earlier in the week. “The Eagle” and his group surrounded Lobov to confront him on some comments he made. While things didn’t get physical, a message was certainly sent.

Despite the animosity between McGregor and Nurmagomedov brewing, Ali Abdelaziz has an interesting take on why the former two-division champion really wants to fight “The Eagle” (via TMZ Sports):

“Conor’s running out of money … This is why he agreed to fight Khabib. It’s okay … We’re gonna contribute of him making some money, but at the end of the day we owe him an ass whooping. He needs to get his ass whooped from Khabib.”

McGregor reportedly made $100 million for his “money fight” against future boxing Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather. The “Notorious” also has an abundance of sponsors, but he does live a lavish lifestyle. Whether or not Abdelaziz is telling the truth or just stirring the pot remains to be seen.

Do you think Conor McGregor is hurting for cash or he simply wants more of it?