Conor McGregor Mulling Quick Return In March Following UFC 246

Conor McGregor isn’t interested in another long layoff.

McGregor hadn’t had a bout in over a year before stepping back inside the Octagon last night (Jan. 18). The “Notorious” one went one-on-one with Donald Cerrone. McGregor sparked “Cowboy” for a first-round TKO victory in 40 seconds.

McGregor Wants Quick Turnaround Following UFC 246

During the UFC 246 post-fight press conference, McGregor made it clear that he is targeting UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov eventually. With that said, he doesn’t plan on waiting for “The Eagle’s” bout with Tony Ferguson in April (via MMAMania.com).

“No, no — the fight will happen,” McGregor said in a media scrum after his UFC 246 win over Donald Cerrone. “The fight will happen. The opponent doesn’t matter. That rematch will happen, it’s inevitable…. It’s not the be-all, end-all. I will just continue doing what I’m doing and focus on myself and my skills and my training and carry on.”

As far as how soon McGregor would like to get back to action, he’s looking at a potential March date.

“I don’t think the ‘who’ matters,” he said earlier at the UFC 246 post-fight press conference. “I think okay, the lightweight title will be there. That will be there. You see the difference in the physique, the preparation and all that. That will come back around, that shot. So I’m certainly not — if the [Khabib vs. Tony] fight does go ahead — sitting out and waiting and then wait through holidays and injuries and everything that goes with it. The ‘who’ doesn’t matter to me now. I’m looking at dates now. I know March was there. I’m gonna have a look at a calendar and see where we’re at.”