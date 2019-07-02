Conor McGregor Nails Bottle Cap Challenge Before Nominating Floyd Mayweather

The ‘bottle cap challenge’ is rapidly becoming one of the hottest trends on social media.

Now it’s time MMA megastar Conor McGregor gets in on the action. The challenge was reportedly started by Taekwondo instructor and fighter Farabi Davletchin.

But it was truly exposed by UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway, who completed it in impressive fashion and posted it to Twitter on June 28:

Be curious my friends! #challengeaccepted #bottlecapchallenge Passing this on to our guy @JohnMayer …. hey John if you can’t complete this challenge @erlsn and I decided you have to come to Hawaii after your tour and kick it with us until you complete it! 🦶🍾😅 🙏⚡🤙 👊 pic.twitter.com/gLWn0dpOzV — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) June 28, 2019

Holloway challenged singer John Mayer, who completed the challenge. It’s since been undertaken by other famous personalities like actor Jason Statham:

"#bottlecapchallenge #challengeaccepted This thing landed on my head from @johnmayer but will quickly go to a couple of fellas we’ve seen do push ups badly. All yours Guy Ritchie and @jmoontasri" | https://t.co/J1X9XWKxHl pic.twitter.com/RT16VahcMv — Jason Statham (@realjstatham) July 1, 2019

McGregor Attempts The Bottle Cap Challenge

Statham called out director Guy Ritchie and fighter James Moontasri for the challenge. Yet his completion of it found its way to a much bigger name in fighting.

Former UFC dual-weight champ McGregor must have seen Statham’s version of it, as he nailed it with a spinning kick. Of course, he had a bottle of his Proper Twelve Irish Whiskey in tow. Afterward, he challenged rival Floyd Mayweather:

“Excellent job Jason Statham, I tip my cap to you. I’ll take it from here. I nominate Floyd Mayweather. @properwhiskey“

Excellent job Jason Statham, I tip my cap to you.

I’ll take it from here.

I nominate Floyd Mayweather. @properwhiskey pic.twitter.com/9IrFUXyehx — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 1, 2019

Lots Of Posts But Little Combat

‘The Notorious’ remains MMA’s biggest star. And he’s a star unlike any other the sport has seen. However, the fact remains he has no wins in the Octagon since November 2016. He’s largely stayed relevant by maintaining a massive, looming social media presence with tweets and stunts like these. It’s no doubt kept him at the forefront of combat sports, at least in a mainstream sense.

Yet hardcore fans of the sport have called the Irish star out for milking the past. Online statements looking back on incidents like his violent UFC 223 bus attack certainly aren’t helping in that regard, but he doesn’t seem to care.

His coach seems to think he’ll still fight in 2019. The time to get a fight booked hasn’t run out, but it is beginning to do just that.

Are you still interested in McGregor’s nonstop online antics?