Conor McGregor Not a Fan of Current UFC Lightweight Rankings

Conor McGregor looked at the current UFC lightweight rankings and did not like what he saw. With a lightweight interim title fight as the main event of UFC 249, it is only natural for contenders to have an interest in the fight and know where they stand in the rankings. McGregor is currently ranked third, with the former lightweight champ, Dustin Poirier sitting above him at number two.

Yes, McGregor is also a former champion and he got his titles by beating a few men. One of them being Poirier so he voiced his displeasure on social media then deleted it. MMA Junkie managed to capture the post that asked, “How is the pea ahead of me in rankings?” McGregor cited his fight against Poirier from UFC 178 where he won via TKO in the first round. McGregor added in his post, “I sparked him in 90 seconds. Went further against most recent foe, plus took a round. After two-year layoff partying and or in jail/court.”

How is the pea ahead of me in rankings? Conor McGregor on Dustin Poirier

The most recent foe being the current lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov which McGregor lost to via submission in round four. He is correct as Poirier was also submitted in round three, but to Poirier’s credit, he did not step away from MMA for as long as McGregor did. It should also be noted that Poirier has called for a rematch in the past and nothing came of it.

McGregor took all of 2019 off from MMA and returned this year with a promise to fight several times. However, a global pandemic put the UFC on pause, and with travel restrictions in place; both McGregor and Nurmagomedov will have to wait to see when they can fight again. In the meantime, Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje who sit at number one and number four respectively in the rankings are looking to change them up this weekend.

Where do you think McGregor will rank next week?