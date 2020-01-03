Conor McGregor Officially Puts Justin Gaethje on His Hit List

Conor McGregor knows who the fook Justin Gaethje is, and he is looking to transform his amusement into violence as early as his next fight after UFC 246.

Justin Gaethje has been quite vocal about his displeasure of Conor McGregor potentially skipping him for a lightweight title shot if McGregor defeats Donald Cerrone in a welterweight about at UFC 246. He has also harassed Conor McGregor online, egging McGregor on to fight him long before McGregor’s main event bout with Cerrone was finalized.

Conor McGregor has a history of saying he does not know who fighters are, particularly those who challenge him for a fight and do not hold a title. But he knows full well who Justin Gaethje is, so much so that Gaethje has made his 2020 hitlist.

“He’s on the list,” McGregor said in an interview with TheMacLife on Friday. “He is on the list. Maybe I will face him next. Maybe I’ll face him next. He has it coming to him.”

After Conor McGregor called for a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov in Moscow, Justin Gaethje responded with a laughing-with-tears emoji, calling McGregor a “shit human, father, and husband.” McGregor found amusement in the situation as well and believes that Gaethje’s emotional response whenever his name is brought up will come back to haunt him.

“He’s a funny guy,” McGregor said with a smile. “He’s been taking it very to heart. And I know the feeling when you do that. So maybe I’ll go through Donald, and I’ll have a quick turnaround against Justin. So maybe that’ll happen. But Justin is on the list, no doubt.

Justin Gaethje is without an opponent right now, and based on his past tweets as well as McGregor’s drawing power, being on McGregor’s “list” is likely a place Gaethje does not mind being one bit. As for McGregor, his UFC 246 docket contains a one-man list that deserves his undivided attention: Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

