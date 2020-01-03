Conor McGregor On Standby For Khabib-Ferguson In Case Of Injury

Conor McGregor appears to be the backup fighter for UFC 249 main event between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson.

The fight has been booked four times before where each time it fell off, so having a backup fighter makes sense. And that is the plan as UFC president Dana White says Conor McGregor will be ready for that fight barring an injury to either one.

“Because Conor wants to fight three times this year. He’s hoping that if he beats Cowboy, he can turn right around and fight Khabib, but that timing and math isn’t going to work out. But you know Conor. Conor thinks the way Conor thinks,” White said to ESPN. “His thing is, I’ll fight Cowboy, I’ll beat Cowboy, and I’ll be ready to fight Khabib at 155 if anything happens, because we’re going into Khabib-Tony again. So Conor would be ready for that fight.”

In order for that to happen, though, Conor McGregor needs to beat Donald Cerrone at UFC 246. The fight is at welterweight which many thinks makes it closer. But, some fighters believe it still should be a knockout win for the Irishman.

There is no question Conor McGregor has been after the rematch against Khabib Nurmagomedov and this may be the fastest way to that. But, if both fights stay intact, White has said the Irishman gets the next shot anyways.