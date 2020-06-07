Conor McGregor Once Again Claims He’s Retiring From MMA

Conor McGregor is once again claiming he will walk away from MMA competition.

Back in 2019, McGregor claimed he was retiring from the sport of MMA. UFC president Dana White expressed his belief that McGregor wasn’t truly done competing and his hunch was correct. The “Notorious” one ended up returning back in Jan. 2020.

Conor McGregor Says He’s Walking Away From MMA Competition

Following the UFC 250 action, McGregor took to his Twitter account to announce his “retirement.”

Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting.

Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been!

Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my World title wins!

Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you!

Whatever you desire it’s yours ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Dh4ijsZacZ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 7, 2020

“Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting. Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been! Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my World title wins! Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you! Whatever you desire it’s yours.”

There’s no doubting that McGregor is the UFC’s top draw. The “Notorious” one headlined the highest drawing pay-per-view in UFC history with UFC 229. He also headlined UFC 205, which brought in a UFC record live gate of $17,700,000 inside Madison Square Garden in New York City.

If this is truly the end for McGregor as an MMA fighter, his accomplishments certainly won’t be forgotten. The “Notorious” one captured both the UFC featherweight and lightweight titles. He is the first fighter in UFC history to hold two championships simultaneously. There’s also the aforementioned pay-per-view and live gate records.

A lot of “what if” questions could also pop up if McGregor really is done with fighting. A rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov would certainly be lucrative for the UFC. So much so, that some believe it may even top the record set at UFC 229. There’s also other intriguing matchups such as Justin Gaethje, Tony Ferguson, and a rematch with Max Holloway. Recently, McGregor also said he eventually plans to move up to welterweight in an effort to capture the 170-pound gold.