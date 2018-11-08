Conor McGregor Urges ONE Championship CEO To Sign All UFC Flyweights

Conor McGregor is placing the blame of the reported dissolving of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) men’s flyweight division on the ONE Championship CEO.

The UFC and ONE Championship landed a historic trade recently. One of the greatest fighters of all time, Demetrious Johnson, was sent to ONE Championship in exchange for Ben Askren. When the deal was made, many wondered what this would mean for the state of the men’s 125-pound division in the UFC. Jose “Shorty” Torres revealed he was released by the promotion and claimed Flo Combat’s report of the division shutting down is correct.

Conor McGregor Challenges Chatri Sityodtong

The former two-division UFC champion McGregor surprisingly took to Twitter to sound off on the report. The “Notorious” one said it’s up to ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong to make things right:

You must now take all the 125lbers that have been let go, Chatri.

You talk all of this Martial Art and respect talk, yet your greed has directly cost more than half a fighting division it’s chance to earn income for their family.

Have respect @YODCHATRI.

Sign the division. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 8, 2018

In addition to Torres, Justin Scoggins and Jared Brooks have also been released. The dissolving of the men’s flyweight division hasn’t been confirmed, but MMA News will keep you posted on the latest updates regarding the state of the weight class in the promotion. With that said, sources have told MMA News that it isn’t looking good.

Do you agree with Conor McGregor, or should the blame go elsewhere?