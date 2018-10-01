Conor McGregor Opens Up On Possible Woodley & GSP Match-Ups

Conor McGregor has remained relatively quite in the lead-up to his Octagon return. The Irishman will return at UFC 229 this weekend (Sat. October 6, 2018) to challenge for the UFC lightweight title. “The Notorious” faces undefeated Khabib Nurmagomeodv in what’s being called the biggest fight in UFC history.

McGregor returned to the public eye last month for a press conference with Khabib. Since, he has done a few interviews and is set for another press conference this week. Recently, McGregor did an interview for his website, The Mac Life. “Mystic Mac” talked about potential fights after potentially beating Khabib.

He admitted to already mapping out what’s next for him in his head. Potential fights with Tyron Woodley and welterweight legend Georges St-Pierre were discussed as possibilities (via MMA Mania):

”I’m already mapping out what’s next in my head,” he said. “I know Dustin and Nate is competing. I know the 170 pound belt has also just been defended and I know Tyron, the current welterweight champion, is itching for that one.

“Like they all fookin’ are. I know Georges is in there test cutting to 155. I know everyone’s around looking for it. So I’m here and I’m ready so let’s see what happens. I’ve got my eye on everyone.”

Who do you think is McGregor’s likely next match-up with a potential win over Khabib?