Conor McGregor is on the verge of scoring a plea deal.

McGregor was under fire for his antics post-UFC 223 media day. Two days before UFC 223, fighters on the card such as Khabib Nurmagomedov, Max Holloway, Rose Namajunas, and Joanna Jedrzejczyk spoke to media members. Once the fighters made their way to the buses, McGregor and his entourage stormed the area.

The “Notorious” one threw a dolly at a bus holding red corner fighters, shattering a glass window. Michael Chiesa was cut and was forced to pull out of the event. “The Maverick” plans on suing McGregor. Chiesa filed a police report and McGregor was arrested. He was quickly released on $50,000 bail by his training partner Dillon Danis.

McGregor’s actions stem from a feud with Nurmagomedov. “The Eagle” and his group approached Artem Lobov at a hotel in New York City earlier that week for comments he had made. Lobov was also part of the media day incident and was removed from the UFC 223 card.

Last month, it was revealed that McGregor was working on a plea deal. He hoped to get the deal done by July. TMZ Sports reports that the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion is closing in on striking the deal. The terms of the plea deal would allow McGregor to avoid jail time and deportation. That’s because prosecutors have reportedly agreed to reduce McGregor’s felony criminal mischief charge to a misdemeanor.

If McGregor is able to seal the plea deal, then it leaves the door open for negotiations on his next fight. UFC president Dana White has said that the promotion isn’t talking fights with McGregor until his case is cleared up. UFC 230 will take place on Nov. 3 inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. Many have speculated that McGregor’s return could take place there or even one month prior as the promotion will be in Las Vegas in October for UFC 229.

Do you think Conor McGregor will return to fighting this year?