Conor McGregor Pleads Not Guilty in Phone Smashing Case as New Video Emerges

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor has pleaded not guilty to charges surrounding his arrest last month after allegedly smashing a cell phone and then taking it with him following an altercation outside a posh Miami hotel.

McGregor did not appear in court on Wednesday but his attorney Samuel Rabin made the plea for the Irish superstar, who was charged with a third-degree felony for robbery by sudden snatching and a misdemeanor for criminal mischief.

The alleged incident took place outside the Fontainebleau Hotel at just after 5 a.m. in the morning as McGregor was leaving.

New surveillance footage released by TMZ on Wednesday shows McGregor smacking the phone away from 22-year old Ahmed Abdirzak, stomping on it and then taking the phone with him as he got into a car to leave the hotel.

The phone’s value at $1,000 is ultimately what led to a more serious charge for the crime because it’s considered property damage.

Earlier this week, a lawsuit filed against McGregor by Abdirzak was dismissed likely after the two parties reached a settlement agreement.

If convicted, McGregor could face up to six years in prison and/or up to a $6,000 fine.

It’s highly unlikely McGregor will see any jail time over the arrest but perhaps more importantly is insuring that he doesn’t face a serious conviction that could prevent or hamper his ability to travel to the United States where he primarily competes for the UFC.

The next court date set for McGregor is April 30 where the prosecution will decide whether or not to move forward with the case with a trial date set for May 13.