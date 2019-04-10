Conor McGregor Praises Cody Garbrandt Following T.J. Dillashaw’s Suspension

Conor McGregor is giving Cody Garbrandt props after T.J. Dillashaw’s suspension was revealed.

Dillashaw was hit with a two-year suspension under the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). USADA’s statement revealed that Dillashaw’s failed drug test was for EPO. Garbrandt had been making claims that Dillashaw was on performance enhancing drugs and went on a series of rants when those claims were vindicated.

McGregor Backs Garbrandt Following Dillashaw’s Sanction

The “Notorious” one took to his Twitter account to praise Garbrandt:

Respect Cody!

The loyalty you showed for Urijah and your team on that faithful day in the TUF gym will forever stand out to me!

Enjoy this moment and these returned victories to you!

Clean and Unbeaten! https://t.co/c15qkvthOF — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 9, 2019

That “faithful day” McGregor is talking about occurred during an episode of season 22 of “The Ultimate Fighter.” Garbrandt shoved McGregor after he kept ragging on Team Alpha Male. McGregor accused Dillashaw of being a “snake in the grass” and claimed he would leave Urijah Faber’s gym.

Dillashaw relinquished his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight gold before USADA announced the suspension. Flyweight title holder Henry Cejudo will move up in weight to take on Marlon Moraes for the vacant 135-pound championship. That bout will take place in June at UFC 238 in Chicago.