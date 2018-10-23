Conor McGregor Praises First Responders in Boston

A donation from Conor McGregor to the Boston Fire Department was given to burn victims at Shriners Hospital for Children.

A report from the Boston Globe said that McGregor had recently donated the tickets for game 1 of the World Series to Engine 33 Ladder 15 firehouse on Boylston Street over the weekend to present firefighters with tickets to the first game of the series between the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers.

McGregor donated the tickets to the firefighters while he was in town after having heard about a nine-alarm fire where firefighters lost their lives. While the tickets were intended for the firefighters, they decided to pay it forward to kids “who wouldn’t normally have that opportunity,” said Marc Sanders, the spokesperson for the fire department.

McGregor caught the news of the donation being given to children and was “blown away” by the gesture. McGregor said in a social media post that the gesture “restored his faith in humanity.” He praised the selflessness those in the profession he chose to donate to and was impressed by how they continue to give without a second thought.

I was blown away when I heard this!

This is what happens when you gift true selfless heroes. They pass the gift on to the people that they have dedicated their entire life’s work to rescuing and keeping safe, and without a second thought!

Truly feel good inspiration ❤️ https://t.co/4L5GZWW1HR — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 23, 2018

McGregor is coming off of a loss to Khabib Nurmagmedov at UFC 229 that used the storyline from his actions on fight week of UFC 223 to sell the event and the rivalry between them. Nurmagoedov’s title defense was marred by the melee that took place afterward with a lot of finger pointing being done at him and McGregor.

McGregor’s trash talk seems to always touch a nerve and his actions from the events of UFC 223 have not done a lot of positive promotion for MMA so a story like this is a nice change from what fans have been getting to things related to McGregor.

Does this news change your opinion on Conor McGregor?