Conor McGregor Praises Katie Taylor & Delfine Persoon Following War

Conor McGregor is enamored with the efforts put forth by Katie Taylor and Delfine Persoon.

While all eyes were on Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Anthony Joshua last night (June 1), Madison Square Garden was buzzing following the war between Taylor and Persoon. The two did battle in a female lightweight title unification bout. In the end, it was Taylor who earned the majority decision win.

McGregor Gives Props To Taylor & Persoon

McGregor posted two tweets on his Twitter account praising Taylor and Persoon for their grit and determination:

“Congratulations Ireland’s Katie Taylor! What a battle that was from two warrior women. It has rematch written all over it. Rematch in Ireland! Katie’s Frazier, Delfine Persoon! Wow. Buzzing after that. So intriguing to see Katie face an opponent of that style. Heavy forward pressure with a skilled clinch game. A rematch knowing what style lies ahead would show the real gulf in class between the two, but that’s a great rival! We all need them. That’s Katie’s!”

With the win, Taylor improves her undefeated record to 14-0. As for Persoon, she falls to 43-2. This is Persoon’s first loss since 2010.