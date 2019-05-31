Conor McGregor Praises Katie Taylor Ahead Of Title Unification Bout

Conor McGregor is showing his support for Katie Taylor ahead of the boxing champion’s big title unification bout.

This Saturday night (June 1), boxing fans will have their eyes glued to the screen when Anthony Joshua defends his WBA Super, IBF, WBA, and IBO titles against Andy Ruiz. That isn’t the only title bout set for the big event in Madison Square Garden this weekend. Taylor will take on Delfine Persoon in a title unification match.

Conor McGregor Shows Support For Katie Taylor

McGregor took to his Instagram account to praise Taylor ahead of her title unification bout this weekend:

‪”This is one of my favorite pictures! ‬‪What an experience it was to watch this woman fight live! ‬If I was not in a cast from my own fight preparations, I would be ringside for this fight 100%! ‬Back this woman all the way! ‬‪Aiming to become the Unified World Boxing Champion this weekend! The first boxer male or female from the Emerald Isle to ever reach this coveted position! Ireland’s Katie Taylor! What a woman.”

Taylor holds the WBA, IBF, and IBO female lightweight titles. Persoon is the WBC female lightweight champion. The winner of their bout will also be awarded the inaugural female lightweight The Ring title.