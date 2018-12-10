Conor McGregor Praises Max Holloway For ‘Great Win’ At UFC 231

Conor McGregor is well aware of the stellar performance turned in by Max Holloway at UFC 231.

Holloway put his UFC featherweight gold on the line against Brian Ortega in the main event of UFC 231. Ortega hung in tough, but Holloway peppered him with clean shots all night. After “T-City” took a beating for four rounds, the doctor decided to not allow Ortega to continue.

Conor McGregor Praises Max Holloway

It appears McGregor tuned in to UFC 231. In responding to one of Chael Sonnen’s tweets, McGregor gave his take on Holloway’s showing:

Thank you Chael. I was very happy to see Max return healthy and sharp in there the other night. Great win. https://t.co/O9e2lMSD8Q — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 9, 2018

“Thank you Chael. I was very happy to see Max return healthy and sharp in there the other night. Great win.”

This was Holloway’s second title defense. He has handed Ortega the first loss of his professional mixed martial arts career. Many have been calling “Blessed” the best featherweight of all time already, but Holloway feels he has a long way to go before he puts any stock into those talks.

McGregor and Holloway competed back in Aug. 2013. The “Notorious” one earned a unanimous decision victory. Holloway hasn’t lost a bout since. McGregor would go on to capture the UFC featherweight and lightweight championships before being stripped of both titles. His last outing was back in October, losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov via submission.

