Conor McGregor Praises UFC’s COVID-19 Protocols

The UFC hadn’t held an event since March 14 due to the COVID-19 crisis. Tonight (May 16), the promotion will hold its third card in a week. UFC 249 got things started on May 9. That was followed by UFC Jacksonville this past Wednesday, and now UFC on ESPN 8.

Conor McGregor Likes How UFC Is Handling Operations During COVID-19 Crisis

McGregor has taken to Twitter to praise the testing measures and precautions the UFC has taken.

“UFC on again tonight! Incredible! 3 shows in a week without a hitch. Only the 1 team tested positive pre fight but was discovered before any risk of further contamination. There is light at the end of this tunnel people! For sports! For schools! For businesses! Let’s go!!”

That one team McGregor is talking about is Jacare Souza and two of his cornermen. Jacare informed the UFC that he came into contact with a family member who had the coronavirus. After testing positive, Jacare’s fight with Uriah Hall was canceled.

McGregor’s latest comments could be good news for the UFC. The “Notorious” one’s manager, Audie Attar, told ESPN that his fighter kept a close eye on UFC 249 during fight week to see how the promotion’s protocols were.

“While Conor’s desire would be to fight in front of another sold-out crowd he does understand what him fighting in an empty arena could do for people at home,” Attar said. “[He] would consider if he’s comfortable with the way the UFC is holding these events from a health and safety standpoint.”

