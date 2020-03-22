Conor McGregor ‘Praying Daily’ For Italy Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Conor McGregor has sent a prayer to those in Italy in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

While the world has felt the effects of COVID-19, Italy, in particular, has been rocked. The death toll in Italy as a result of the virus has risen to 5,400 as of today (March 22) according to The Guardian. While McGregor has sent out his thoughts to everyone impacted by the coronavirus, he took the time to address Italy in an Instagram post.

Conor McGregor Prays For Italy

Here’s what the former UFC “champ-champ” had to say on COVID-19 taking its toll on Italy.

“I cannot get Italy out of my thoughts. Praying daily for this great nation that brought the world such amazing things. From it’s people and their culture. To it’s architecture and design. Its style! It’s cuisine! It’s art! The list goes on and on and on! Italy and it’s people are class personified, through and through. ‪Lord Jesus please save Italy and it’s people today and everyday here forward.”

McGregor has praised his home country of Ireland for the response to COVID-19. Unfortunately, the “Notorious” one recently lost his aunt and unleashed a rant on the virus.

Many MMA promotions have been forced to postpone events amid this pandemic. The UFC planned to hold all scheduled events but were forced to hold off on UFC London, UFC Columbus, and UFC Portland. Bellator 241 was postponed just hours before it was set to take place.

During a time where most are staying home to stay safe, McGregor has been hitting the pads in his own basement and staying in shape. He made a successful return to the Octagon back in January, scoring a first-round TKO victory over Donald Cerrone.

We at MMA News urge our readers to take the proper precautions to ensure you and your family are safe. We are eternally grateful for your support and our thoughts are with you.