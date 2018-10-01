Conor McGregor Predicts He’ll Turn Khabib Nurmagomedov Into a ‘Bobble Head’ at UFC 229

Conor McGregor expects to rattle Khabib Nurmagomedov's brain inside his skull en route to getting back his lightweight championship at UFC 229

Conor McGregor didn’t get the nickname ‘Mystic Mac’ by accident.

Throughout his career in the UFC, McGregor has never shied away from offering bold predictions for any of his fights.

McGregor most famously called his shot against Chad Mendes in an interim featherweight title fight back in 2015 when he predicted a second round TKO and that’s exactly what unfolded when they met.

Now ahead of his next fight against lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 on Saturday night, McGregor is back with another prediction, although this time around he’s not offering a round for the finish.

Instead, McGregor can only predict what will happen to Nurmagomedov once they start throwing hands inside the Octagon in the main event.

“I think I’m going to turn him into a bobble head to be honest,” McGregor told the Mac Life on Sunday. “I mean it’s personal but it’s the same. It’s always a little personal but in there it’s just a blank face and a new body. I see him turning into a bobble head when I hit him.

“I feel his brain is going to rattle when he gets a clatter off me. That’s what I’m keeping in my head.”

McGregor has definitely lived up to his reputation as a knockout artist with seven of his nine UFC wins coming by KO or TKO.

This time around, McGregor believes it will be another knockout to add to his resume but he promises if this fight with Nurmagomedov goes all five rounds, he’s ready for war.

“I am a veteran now. I will be prepared for five rounds,” McGregor said. “I will be prepared for any scenario and that’s it. I’m well trained, I’ve put in the work and we’re confident going in no matter where it goes.”

