Conor McGregor Prefers Anderson Silva Match-Up Over GSP

Conor McGregor has a massive fight this weekend (Sat. October 6, 2018). But he’s already thinking past that. McGregor will make his highly-anticipated Octagon return to headline UFC 229 on pay-per-view (PPV). The Irishman will challenge Khabib Nurmagomedov for the UFC lightweight title.

McGregor is so confident about his match-up against the Russian, that he’s already planning his next fight. McGregor told ESPN that he could be interested in fighting the winner of the UFC 229 co-main event. Tony Ferguson will take on former 155-pound champ Anthony “Showtime” Pettis. McGregor is also excited about potential boxing opportunities:

“I’m certainly considering a few options,” McGregor said. “There’s this fight and the co-main (Tony Ferguson vs. Anthony Pettis). Of course then there’s boxing ventures. I’m very excited about that.”

McGregor has also long been linked to a possible fight with Georges St-Pierre. The fight would arguably the biggest in UFC history. When asked about the potential opportunity, however, “The Notorious” didn’t seem too interested. Instead, he’d like a chance to fight Anderson Silva:

“We’ll see what happens, but I don’t think (GSP is) next,” McGregor said. “He doesn’t really have anything for me personally. I’m not going to shut the door on that down the line. You know what would be another great one? Anderson Silva.

”I would be interested in an Anderson Silva bout. I swear to God. Anderson is a legend in the game. What’s the difference between him and Georges? Same damn thing. I’m going to do fights that interest me or have meaning.

Who would you prefer to see McGregor fight of the two?