Conor McGregor Promises ‘Devastating KO’ Against ‘Dagestani Rat’ Khabib Nurmagomedov

Conor McGregor was short winded addressing the crowd during the UFC open workouts on Wednesday but he delivered a prediction worth a thousand words

Conor McGregor and predictions go together like Eminem and Starter caps.

The former two-division UFC champion calls himself ‘Mystic Mac’ for the way he’s been able to call his shots while racking up an impressive resume against some of the top fighters in the world.

It seems McGregor hasn’t lost his touch as he offered up another prediction ahead of his return on Saturday night against Khabib Nurmagomedov in the main event at UFC 229.

On paper, McGregor may be facing his biggest test to date against the undefeated Russian wrecking machine, who comes into the fight with a 26-0 record while never losing a round since he’s been in the UFC.

None of that seems to impress McGregor much as he called out the ‘Dagestani rat’ on Wednesday and promised to deliver a vicious finish on Saturday night.

“Devastating KO. Too easy to hit, too flat footed, too predictable. I’m going to knock him clean out,” McGregor shouted to the partisan crowd in Las Vegas.

“It’s good to be back. It’s good to be f–king back. Let’s go do it. A proper fight. A proper, proper fight. I’m going to come out of the gate fast. I don’t give a f–k about anything. Any wrestler, any technique, any engine, any anything. I’m coming for that man’s head from the f–king bell. Trust me on that.”

McGregor hasn’t fought in the UFC in nearly two years but that fervor for his return was palpable after he finally walked out on stage to a raucous crowd that seemingly got to Nurmagomedov earlier in the day when he was working out.

Nurmagomedov had words for the pro-McGregor audience as they continue to chant and shout throughout his interview following a workout for the crowd.

On the other side, McGregor played up to the adoring audience, who was very happy to see him back after such a long time away.

“It’s good to be back doing what I love to do the most — competing in front of my fans,” McGregor said. “Saturday night, you’re in for a show, trust me on that. I’m going to take his head off. Trust me.”