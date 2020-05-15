Conor McGregor Promises Mike Tyson That He’ll Beat Floyd Mayweather In Rematch

Conor McGregor feels confident that he can defeat Floyd Mayweather in a rematch and has even guaranteed it to Mike Tyson.

Back in Aug. 2017, McGregor stepped inside the boxing ring with Mayweather. The bout was dubbed a “money fight.” Mayweather ended up defeating McGregor via 10th-round TKO to improve his perfect pro boxing record to 50-0. Mayweather hasn’t competed professionally since, although he did run through Tenshin Nasukawa in an exhibition bout.

McGregor Tells Tyson He Will Beat Mayweather In Rematch

Since his loss to “Money,” McGregor has been calling for a rematch. The “Notorious” one truly believes he can be the first man to defeat Mayweather. He even promised boxing Hall of Famer Mike Tyson on Twitter that he will win if given a second chance.

Thank you Mike, and just know that for the inevitable rematch, with the knowledge I now hold of Floyd’s style, plus under the tutelage of my old school boxing coach, I will crack the puzzle, and I will beat Floyd.

I promise my life on it.

It is great to see you back Iron Mike ❤️ https://t.co/NDrVnEaukm — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 15, 2020

McGregor’s loss to Mayweather is his only pro boxing match. The former UFC “champ-champ” has gone 1-1 in MMA since that time. He was submitted by current UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov back in Oct. 2018. In January 2020, McGregor made his return to the Octagon a successful one. He stopped Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in 40 seconds via TKO.

What’s next for McGregor remains to be seen but he has been taking shots at Justin Gaethje. On May 9, Gaethje captured the interim lightweight championship by defeating Tony Ferguson via fifth-round TKO. Gaethje is now set for a title unification bout with Nurmagomedov, which will likely take place in September.

Do you think Conor McGregor should remain focused on MMA, or do you think he’d fare better in a rematch with Floyd Mayweather?