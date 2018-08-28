Conor McGregor Provides Colorful Response to Mayweather’s Training Offer

Earlier today, it was reported that Floyd Mayweather extended an invitation for Conor McGregor to train with him at his gym, stating, “Leading up to the fight when McGregor gets to Vegas, I know the UFC got a training facility, but we’d like for him to workout at the Mayweather Boxing Club,” Mayweather told TMZ Sports. Well, Conor McGregor got wind of Mayweather’s gracious offer and was sure to offer a courteous reply to his former foe:

Fuck the Mayweathers, except Senior and Roger.

There is no peace here kid.

Step up or step down. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 29, 2018

Yeah, so it looks like McGregor is going to pass. McGregor’s current pan is to move his training camp to Las Vegas to prepare for what is being considered the biggest fight in MMA history when he faces off against the 26-0 Khabib Nurmagomedov in the main event of UFC 229 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Conor McGregor loss the Money Fight to Floyd Mayweather one year ago but will now look to make more pleasant memories as well as more history when he returns to the arena to potentially break UFC box office records. And he will do so without the help of Floyd Mayweather.

Conor McGregor’s invitation for Mayweather to “step up,” is of course in reference to his desire to take Floyd Mayweather up on his word to move to MMA for the second fight between the two superstars. Dana White conveyed the bilateral interest in the fight earlier this year: “I’m interested and obviously [Conor’s] interested,” White said to TMZ earlier this year regarding a potential Mayweather/McGregor MMA fight. “The last time we were both interested, you saw what happened.”

We’ll see if Mayweather takes McGregor’s offer to “step up,” but we already have McGregor’s response to Mayweather’s offer.

What do you think is more likely to happen: Conor McGregor ever training with Floyd Mayweather, or Mayweather moving up to fight McGregor in the UFC?