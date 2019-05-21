Conor McGregor and Rafael dos Anjos traded insults on social media following UFC Rochester.

This past Saturday night (May 18), dos Anjos took on Kevin Lee inside the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, NY. The former UFC lightweight champion locked in an arm triangle choke in the fourth-round to secure the victory. With the win, dos Anjos snapped a two-fight skid.

McGregor Rips dos Anjos, The Brazilian Fires Back

McGregor took to his Twitter account to respond to a comment made by reporter Josh Gross. In the comment, Gross wondered what could’ve been had McGregor vs. dos Anjos happened as planned for UFC 197 back in 2016:

I guess we’ll never know, cos he bottled it, with a broken toe. https://t.co/gEGfEv9AHL — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 19, 2019

When a fan posted the image of dos Anjos’ swollen foot, McGregor doubled down:

Lol my bad, I didn’t know it was actually just a bruise. https://t.co/4QEkuQxo4B — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 19, 2019

Unsurprisingly, dos Anjos didn’t stay quiet for long:

That broken foot is my working tool.Making fun as a fellow fighter shows the person you r.Before sleep you wonder what life would’ve been if that fight happened and I made you eat that foot.Enjoy your fortune drinkin that brownwatercheapwhiskey without making fun of my misfortune https://t.co/ExIiBSH2IL — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) May 20, 2019

Many wondered what sparked McGregor’s comments aside from the mention of the planned 2016 bout. Ahead of UFC Rochester, dos Anjos admitted that while weight-cutting was rough for him he’d move back down to lightweight for a bout with McGregor.