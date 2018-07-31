Conor McGregor Reacts to Jose Aldo’s UFC Calgary Win

Conor McGregor reacts to a former foe’s huge win.

This past Saturday night (July 28), Jose Aldo took on Jeremy Stephens in the co-main event of UFC Calgary. Aldo was coming off back-to-back losses to Max Holloway and many questioned if the former featherweight ruler had much left in the tank. It turns out he absolutely does as he earned a first-round TKO victory.

Conor McGregor Reacts to Jose Aldo’s Big Win

TMZ recently caught up with McGregor, who is still in New York City. The “Notorious” one offered high praise for Aldo (via BJPenn.com):

“I’m so happy for him. To see the joy he had after [the win]… It’s a crazy business and I know he’s gone through a lot of stuff, so to see him come back with that great finish, I was very happy for him and his coach Andre Pederneiras. The whole of Ireland was happy for Jose Aldo that night.”

McGregor’s 13-second knockout victory over Aldo helped put him on the map. While the “Notorious” one became an instant hit in Europe, his buzz around the world took off following his wins over Chad Mendes and Jose Aldo. Of course the two fights with Nate Diaz were also a crucial part of McGregor’s success.

Aldo is considered to be the greatest featherweight in the history of mixed martial arts. Going back to his days under the World Extreme Cagefighting (WEC) banner, Aldo dominated the 145-pound division. It wasn’t until his second fight with Chad Mendes where Aldo found himself a legit threat to his gold. He had seven successful UFC featherweight title defenses and two WEC title defenses before transitioning. Aldo’s fight with Stephens marked the first time he was ever in a non-title bout in the UFC.

Do you think Jose Aldo can return to title contention before he retires?