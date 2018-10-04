Conor McGregor Reacts To Young Khabib Wrestling Bear

Conor McGregor will have his hands full with Khabib Nurmagomedov this weekend (Sat. October 6, 2018). “The Notorious” will challenge the Russian for the UFC lightweight title in the main event of UFC 229. Khabib is an elite grappler, who has dominated his opponents on the ground en route to an undefeated 26-0 record.

Despite this, McGregor doesn’t seem too concerned with “The Eagle’s” grappling ability. He was interviewed on “Conan” recently and mentioned that Khabib wrestled a bear as a child. Some thought McGregor was joking, but Conan pointed out it was true. McGregor responded with the following:

“He may have wrestled Dagestani bears, but he has never wrestled an Irish gorilla, Conan,” McGregor said. “And that’s what he’s about to take on Saturday night.”

McGregor seems confident in how he has been preparing for Khabib’s dominant wrestling. Longtime jiu-jitsu partner Dillon Danis has apparently had a big role in that.

