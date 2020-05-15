Conor McGregor Reacts To Justin Gaethje’s Belief That He’s Losing Clout

Conor McGregor has responded to Justin Gaethje claiming he’s losing steam.

McGregor and Gaethje find themselves in a war of words. Gaethje fired the first shot when he called McGregor a “piece of sh*t” father for his run-ins with the law last year. McGregor finally responded to that comment this month saying he will, “f*cking butcher” Gaethje for making things personal.

Gaethje took to his Twitter account to respond to McGregor and he believes the “Notorious” one is a bit desperate.

“Isn’t it ironic that this dude is on his knees. Careful @TheNotoriousMMA you are losing your clout. @DustinPoirier is sitting there ready to go like I was for the last 3 years. #gaethjevskhabib @danawhite @seanshelby @Mickmaynard2.”

Conor McGregor Laughs Off Justin Gaethje

McGregor hopped on his own Twitter page to deliver a short and sweet reply to Gaethje.

😂 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 15, 2020

Gaethje is the newly minted interim UFC lightweight champion. He earned the title by defeating Tony Ferguson via fifth-round TKO in the main event of UFC 249. This is Gaethje’s fourth straight victory and in the process, he snapped Ferguson’s 12-fight winning streak.

As for McGregor, he was last seen in action back in January. He went one-on-one with Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in the UFC 246 headliner. McGregor returned to form, scoring a TKO victory in just 40 seconds.

While Gaethje is set for a title unification bout with Khabib Nurmagomedov, McGregor isn’t sold on “The Eagle” making the fight. McGregor expressed that belief before word of the health status of Khabib’s father broke. UFC president Dana White says that Khabib is targeting a return in September.