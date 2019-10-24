Conor McGregor Reacts To Nate Diaz Claiming He’s Out Of UFC 244

It didn’t take long for Conor McGregor to weigh in on Nate Diaz claiming to be removed from the UFC 244 card.

Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal was the planned main event for UFC 244. The welterweights were scheduled to collide for the BMF championship, a one-time-only title. The two would’ve done battle inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. The problem is, Diaz claims he’s been yanked from the card due to a failed drug test.

Conor McGregor Says He’s The True BMF

McGregor took to his Twitter account to respond to the Diaz saying he will no longer compete on Nov. 2.

There’s only one Bad Mother Fucker in this game and he is the weight jumping, sport crossing, country invading, whiskey drinking Irish animal typing this tweet right now.

Right here from his presidential suite at the Ritz Carlton in downtown Moscow.

See you all soon. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 24, 2019

“There’s only one Bad Mother F*cker in this game and he is the weight jumping, sport crossing, country invading, whiskey drinking Irish animal typing this tweet right now. Right here from his presidential suite at the Ritz Carlton in downtown Moscow. See you all soon.”

McGregor later took a shot at Diaz and his teammates for past drug testing issues. He referred to Gilbert Melendez and Jake Shields.

Gil. Jake. Nate — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 24, 2019

“Gil. Jake. Nate.”

The UFC initially wanted a welterweight title bout between champion Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington to headline their MSG event. Talks with Covington broke down as he compared the UFC’s tactics to “slave labor negotiations.” The UFC then turned to Usman vs. Masvidal, but that didn’t sit well with “The Nigerian Nightmare.” Usman vs. Covington ended up being booked for UFC 245, which takes place on Dec. 14.

Chisanga Malata reported that the UFC has had Leon Edwards on standby in the event that a change needed to be made to the UFC 244 headliner. Edwards is now viewed as the likely frontrunner to replace Diaz.