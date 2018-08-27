Conor McGregor reflects on the Floyd Mayweather bout from Aug. 2017.

Yesterday (Aug. 26) marked exactly one year since that mega bout was held. McGregor vs. Mayweather took the world by storm. The two clashed inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Mayweather earned a 10th round TKO victory. Despite the war of words ahead of the bout, both men showed respect once the historic bout was over.

Conor McGregor Reflects on Floyd Mayweather Bout

One constant theme ahead of the McGregor vs. Mayweather bout was that the “Notorious” one was diving into uncharted waters as his weapons were limited. Obviously, you can’t kick, elbow, knee, or grapple an opponent in a boxing match. Once the fight was over, McGregor was happy to be back in his own world. He took to Instagram to express that feeling:

“One year ago today I adhered to a load of rules, for a load of riches. Not today though. Today was no rules. Just a fight. A proper one. For nothing more than peace, and peace of mind.”

McGregor is set to challenge Khabib Nurmagomedov for the UFC lightweight title. The two will do battle inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The highly anticipated title fight will headline UFC 229. McGregor was stripped of his UFC lightweight title as he hadn’t competed in MMA since Nov. 2016. He’ll get a chance to settle his beef with “The Eagle” and get his gold back.

Do you expect another crossover fight to be as big as Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor was?