Conor McGregor Reflects On Boxing Match With Floyd Mayweather

Conor McGregor has taken the time to look back on his boxing match with Floyd Mayweather.

Back in Aug. 2017, McGregor shared the boxing ring with Mayweather. This was McGregor’s first pro boxing bout and Mayweather’s 50th. Depending on who you ask, McGregor’s early success in the bout was either due to his own skill and determination, or Mayweather’s willingness to carry the “Notorious” one until he tired out. Regardless, Mayweather emerged victorious via 10th-round TKO.

McGregor Looks Back On Boxing Match With Mayweather

McGregor took to his Twitter account to reflect on his showdown with Mayweather, which was dubbed the “Money Fight.”

“It was a great contest, just watched it back! Early rounds all mine, and even later rounds when legs [were] gone, I still outlanded him. I received my credit from many notable names in the boxing world, which I was thankful for. None more so than from Mike. Excited for part 2.”

McGregor has made a promise to boxing legend Mike Tyson that he’d beat Mayweather if the two were to fight again. Mayweather hasn’t had a pro bout since moving to 50-0 after the McGregor fight. He did, however, finish Tenshin Nasukawa in the first round of an exhibition bout in Saitama, Japan.

After losing to Mayweather, McGregor returned to the Octagon over a year later to challenge Khabib Nurmagomedov for the UFC lightweight title. McGregor was submitted in the fourth round. The “Notorious” one once again found himself out of action for over a year. He returned in Jan. 2020 and defeated Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone via TKO in 40 seconds.

Lately, McGregor has been targeting interim UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje. Gaethje is set for a title unification bout against Nurmagomedov sometime this year. McGregor has also made it clear that he isn’t done with the world of boxing.