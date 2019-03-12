Conor McGregor Released From Jail, Attorney Releases Statement

Conor McGregor’s recent trip to jail was short-lived.

Earlier today (March 11), McGregor was arrested in Miami Beach. The former two-division Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title holder was accused of smashing a fan’s phone, which was valued at $1,000. McGregor’s bond was set at $12,500 and he was being held at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Conor McGregor Released From Jail

Just a few hours after being arrested, McGregor has posted bond and is free from jail (video via Dan Grossman):

Conor McGreggor posts bond and is released from jail four hours after he was arrested ⁦@nbc6⁩ pic.twitter.com/wK081F2v2w — Dan Grossman (@Dan_Grossman) March 12, 2019

McGregor is facing charges of strong-armed robbery, criminal mischief, second-degree felony, and third-degree felony. This incident is alleged to have happened after a fan attempted to take a photo of McGregor. The “Notorious” one’s attorney, Samuel Rabin, released the following statement to MMAFighting.com:

“Last evening Conor McGregor was involved in a minor altercation over a cell phone that resulted in a call to law enforcement. Mr McGregor appreciates the response of law enforcement and pledges his full cooperation.”

McGregor has had run-ins with the law in the past. Reports have surfaced claiming that McGregor recently satisfied the requirements of his plea deal stemming from the UFC 223 bus incident back in April 2018. McGregor threw a dolly at a bus holding red corner fighters. McGregor injured two competitors, Michael Chiesa and Ray Borg. Both men were forced off the card and Chiesa is suing McGregor.

Do you think Conor McGregor will be able to avoid any serious punishment from this latest brush with the law?