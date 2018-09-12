Conor McGregor Releases New Footage From His Training Camp Ahead of UFC 229

The biggest fight in UFC history will take place on October 6th and the former two-division champ Conor McGregor will return to the octagon after a gap of almost two years to face the current UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

But it seems that there has been minimal promotion for the event which everyone considers to be the biggest fight in UFC history. Conor has been rather silent leading up to this fight. In his previous bouts, he obliterated his previous opponents with his trash talk before the fight even happened. Leading up to this fight Conor has just posted a few pictures aimed at Khabib’s father and his teammate Zubaira Tukhugov. But on Tuesday, Conor uploaded a video on Instagram with snippets from his training camp. From the looks of the video, Conor looks faster and looks like his grappling has drastically improved:

This looks promising as there has not been a lot of promotion fans expected for this match, although the UFC has released three new promos for the event last weekend. Dana confirmed that there will be two press conferences in the next few weeks. We are just 25 days away from the event and we hope that the lack of promotion doesn’t backfire for the UFC.

McGregor will be entering the octagon after a span of two years for the belt he never actually lost. His last fight was against Floyd Mayweather in the boxing ring which he lost via TKO in the 10th round but he reportedly earned over $100 million from that single fight.

On the other hand, Khabib won the title from Al Iaquinta who came in as a replacement after Tony Ferguson was injured. Just two days before UFC 223, there was an incident in which Conor McGregor threw a dolly at the bus transporting fighters, injuring Ray Borg and Michael Chiesa. There is a lot of bad blood between the two fighters and this is going to be settled inside the octagon on October 6th. We’ll have to wait and watch who will prevail as the undisputed king of the lightweight division.

Which side are you on, Conor or Khabib?