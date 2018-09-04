Floyd Mayweather Sr. Claims There’s “A Lot Of Interest” In Conor McGregor Rematch

The circus act may only just be getting started.

Last year UFC mega-star Conor McGregor made his professional boxing debut. He shared the squared circle with the all-consensus greatest of all time, Floyd Mayweather Jr. Of course, Mayweather defeated the Irishman via 10th round TKO.

McGregor gassed out in the latter rounds and was finished by Mayweather, who conserved his energy until the opportunity was right. After the fight “Mystic Mac” felt as though he could defeat “Money” if given another opportunity. He might just get it.

Floyd Mayweather Sr. was recently interviewed by Helen Yee and noted he has heard rumblings of a rematch (via Bloody Elbow):

”It’s sounding like him and Conor McGregor are going to fight,” Mayweather Sr. said. “That’s what it sounds like. I don’t know for sure, but I’m just saying the way things are sounding to me.

“It sounds like [Floyd’s] going to fight again, and Conor McGregor, he wants to fight again. Even though he don’t want to fight again, but he’ll fight again just to show his people what he can do – which is nothing.”

Even More Dominant

If the rematch does happen, Mayweather Sr. believes his son can stop McGregor in even more convincing fashion:

”This time here, I’m gonna make sure that he gets stretched out,” Floyd Sr. said. “All the way out of the game. I want to make sure he don’t come back no more.”

Mayweather Sr. also said he doesn’t think the fight would take place under MMA rules. He claims there’s more interest in seeing the pair rematch in the boxing world:

”I’m just saying, I think they’re gonna fight the same way,” he said.

“I think Conor McGregor wants that win back that he had, which is never coming back to him anyways. It’s being talked about and it sounds like a lot of interest is in it right now.”

