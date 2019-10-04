Conor McGregor Reportedly Charged With Assault For Pub Incident

Conor McGregor is due in court over an April incident inside an Irish pub.

TMZ released video footage of the former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion McGregor striking a bar patron. The incident took place back in April inside The Marble Arch Pub in Dublin. McGregor reportedly offered bar patrons a drink and when one man refused, the “Notorious” one hit him.

Independent.ie reports that McGregor is facing an assault charge and will be in court next week. The court date is Friday, October 11. With the assault charge, McGregor is facing a maximum six-month prison sentence and/or a fine of 1,500 Euros.

Back in August, McGregor addressed the incident in an interview with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani.

“I was in the wrong,” McGregor said. “That man deserved to enjoy his time in the pub without having it end the way it did. … I tried to make amends and I made amends back then. But it doesn’t matter. I was in the wrong.

“I must come here before you and take accountability and take responsibility. I owe it to the people that have been supporting me, I owe it to my mother, my father, my family, I owe it to the people who trained me in martial arts. That’s not who I am. That’s not the reason why I got into martial arts or studying combat sports. The reason I got into it was to defend against that type of scenario.

“Whatever comes my way, I will face it,” McGregor said. “Whatever comes my way, I deserve it. I will face this head on, I will not hide from it. I was in the wrong. It was completely unacceptable behavior for a man in my position.”