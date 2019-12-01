Conor McGregor Reportedly Eyeing Three Fights In 2020

If a new report is to be believed, then Conor McGregor hopes to step inside the Octagon three times next year.

McGregor is set to return to action on Jan. 18 against Donald Cerrone. The bout will headline UFC 246 in Las Vegas. McGregor hasn’t competed since being submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov back in Oct. 2018.

Conor McGregor Wants Three Fights In 2020, Says Ariel Helwani

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani appeared on an edition of SportsCenter. He reported that McGregor wants three fights in 2020 (via MMAMania).

Talking McGregor vs. Cerrone on SportsCenter this AM with @RandyScottESPN, and why it’s the perfect fight for both. pic.twitter.com/BcIeN0V7pb — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 29, 2019

”Okay, so he has laid out this plan that he wants to fight three times next year,” Helwani said on SportsCenter. “And he hasn’t done that in over three years as well, so it’s a pretty lofty goal. But he believes that when he is active, then he’s not getting distracted, he’s not getting in trouble. He’s very focused. And people are telling me right now that they haven’t seen him this focused in a very long time.”

Helwani went on to talk about how McGregor wants to show fight fans that he isn’t a shell of his former self.

”You hear this a lot in the fight game, but he’s going to sleep early, he’s waking up early,” Helwani continued. “He wants to prove to everyone that thinks he’s shot that they are wrong. So he wants to fight January 18th – in fact, he wanted to fight in December but the UFC didn’t give him that opportunity. So he wanted to fight at the beginning of the year, then he wants to return towards spring/summer, maybe fight Jorge Masvidal or Nate Diaz.”