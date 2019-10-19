Conor McGregor Reportedly Under Investigation For Second Sexual Assault Allegation

Conor McGregor is once again being investigated for a second sexual assault allegation if a new report holds true.

The New York Times reports that “people familiar with the matter” have claimed that McGregor is indeed the Irish sports star who is under investigation. Back in March, NYT reported McGregor’s first sexual assault allegation. At the time, McGregor’s spokesperson, Karen J. Kessler said the following.

“This story has been circulating for some time and it is unclear why it is being reported now,’’ the statement began. “The assumption that the Conor retirement announcement today is related to this rumor is absolutely false. Should Conor fight in the future it must be in an environment where fighters are respected for their value, their skill, their hard work and their dedication to the sport.”

As far as details surrounding the more recent allegation are concerned, the report claims a complaint was made as a woman in her 20s was allegedly sexually assaulted inside a vehicle outside a Dublin pub last week. A publicist for McGregor responded to the reported investigation.

“Conor McGregor is frequently the subject of rumors,” a publicist for the fighter said in an emailed statement. “He emphatically denies any report accusing him of sexual assault.”

While McGregor was reportedly arrested and quickly released after being questioned by law enforcement officials for the first allegation back in January, he hasn’t been arrested for the second reported allegation. In both cases, McGregor has not been hit with a formal charge yet.