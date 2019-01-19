Conor McGregor Responds To Cowboy’s Call-Out

Conor McGregor has responded to Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone’s call-out.

Earlier tonight (Sat. January 19, 2019) “Cowboy” picked up a spectacular second-round TKO win over Alexander Hernandez. After the win, Cerrone doubled down on past comments that he wants to chase a title again. Now back at 155 pounds, he’d really like a crack at former UFC “Champ Champ” McGregor. Following his victory in Brooklyn, Cerrone said he’d like to fight McGregor if the Irishman was down for it.

Well, it looks like “The Notorious” is, in fact, open to the bout. Minutes after being called out by the longtime UFC vet, McGregor had this to say on Twitter:

“For a fight like that Donald, I’ll fight you. Congratulations.”

If McGregor does want to fight Cerrone, he’ll have to settle some issues first. In his last outing, the former 155-pound champ was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov in October. After the fight, McGregor and Khabib were both involved in a brawl between their teams. No fights can be made for McGregor or Khabib until punishments have been handed down by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC).

McGregor would like a chance to avenge his loss to the Russian but has acknowledged he’d need one more win before doing so. Perhaps a date with Cerrone is now on his radar after seeing “Cowboy’s” performance tonight.

What do you think of a potential match-up between McGregor and Cerrone?