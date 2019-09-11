Conor McGregor Responds To Dustin Poirier’s Call For Rematch

Conor McGregor wasted little time dismissing Dustin Poirier’s call for a rematch.

Back in Sept. 2014, McGregor and Poirier did battle in the featherweight division. McGregor won the bout via first-round TKO. Many would agree that both men have grown significantly as professional mixed martial artists. McGregor went on to become the first UFC fighter to hold titles in two weight classes simultaneously, while Poirier captured the interim lightweight gold.

McGregor Dismisses Poirier’s Hope For Rematch

Poirier recently took to his Twitter account and said that a rematch with McGregor makes sense. “The Diamond” fell short in his bid to become the undisputed UFC lightweight champion after being submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov this past Saturday (Sept. 7).

McGregor caught wind of Poirier’s post and offered the following response.

“I fed you to the canvas in 90 seconds bro. You should have spoke my name with a bit more respect in that build up. ‘McGregor’s not next’ Motherf*cker, it’s McGregor always! McGregor is the goal! Always! Say that now and I’ll think about it.”

McGregor hasn’t competed since his submission loss to Nurmagomedov back in Oct. 2018. While McGregor’s suspension was up months ago, he suffered a hand injury during a sparring session. On top of that, talks with the UFC for a July return broke down over his placement on the card as well as the topic of ownership stake.