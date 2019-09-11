Conor McGregor Responds To Ben Askren’s Implication That He Lost Motivation

Conor McGregor has a light response for Ben Askren following some “Funky” comments.

McGregor hasn’t competed since Oct. 2018. Despite this, he has his sights set on a rematch with UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. It isn’t far fetched as UFC president Dana White said McGregor will get the next 155-pound title opportunity if Tony Ferguson doesn’t take the bout with Nurmagomedov.

Askren Fires Shots At McGregor, The “Notorious” One Responds

McGregor recently called for another title bout with “The Eagle” in Moscow and also shunned Dustin Poirier’s desire for a rematch. Askren chimed in on Twitter.

You don’t want to get smashed by Khabib again. Take the Dustin fight and be happy. And be nicer to old people. https://t.co/TS4DYbg2X9 — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) September 11, 2019

I got hit by 1 errant shot. Lesson learned and won’t happen again! @TheNotoriousMMA got his ass beat for 18 minutes by Khabib and that will happen damn near every time. — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) September 11, 2019

Let’s be serious @TheNotoriousMMA made too much money to ever have the desire to train at world champ level. He ain’t getting younger those times are gone. Only “glory days” and hot air now — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) September 11, 2019

McGregor was aware of the tweets and made his response short.

Why so serious? — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 11, 2019

Askren will look to rebound from a record-setting knockout loss to Jorge Masvidal. To do so, he must get past Demian Maia on Oct. 26. The bout will headline UFC Singapore.

As for McGregor, time will tell if Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson materializes. If it does, then the “Notorious” one’s next opponent will continue to be a hot topic in the world of mixed martial arts.