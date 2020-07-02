Conor McGregor Responds To Dustin Poirier’s Look Back At Their UFC Bout

Former UFC “champ-champ” Conor McGregor has responded to former foe Dustin Poirier’s look back at their bout.

Back in Sept. 2014, McGregor and Poirier collided in a featherweight bout. There was a ton of trash talk from McGregor going into the bout and Poirier hoped to shut the “Notorious” one up on fight night. Things didn’t pan out for “The Diamond,” as he was stopped via TKO in the opening frame. McGregor went on to capture the UFC featherweight and lightweight titles, while Poirier eventually became an interim UFC lightweight champion.

Conor McGregor Offers Kind Response To Dustin Poirier Over Comments

Poirier admitted to ESPN that his loss to McGregor was the start of his rebuilding process. “The Diamond” believes that he has grown as a fighter and a person over the years.

“It definitely started happening after the Conor McGregor loss,” Poirier told ESPN (via MMAFighting) about his evolution as a fighter and emergence as an honest, brass tacks personality. “That was the start of it. It’s been a long process, being a father, losing again, winning some and losing again, and winning another one. It’s just a long evolution of stop caring so much. You just stop caring about the noise and stuff that doesn’t matter. . .”

McGregor caught wind of Poirier’s comments and took to his Twitter account to offer the following response.

“Respect.”

McGregor claims to be retired from MMA competition. “Mystic Mac” says that he doesn’t see many enticing options on the table when it comes to fighting. He also feels there has been pushback from the UFC anytime he has a suggestion.

As for Poirier, he’s coming off a “Fight of the Year” contender. He took on Dan Hooker at UFC on ESPN 12 in a five-round thriller. In the end, it was Poirier who emerged victorious via unanimous decision.