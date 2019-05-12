Conor McGregor Says B.J. Penn Has ‘Nothing To Lose’ In Continuing To Fight

B.J. Penn returned to the Octagon in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil at UFC 237 to take on Clay Guida. The Hall of Famer was looking for his first win since 2010. However, the Hawaiian lost by unanimous decision to push his losing streak to seven and no wins in his past eight fights.

Following the fight, many fighters and fans alike took to social media to say Penn should retire and he is only ruining his legacy. However, one fighter in Conor McGregor believes the former lightweight and welterweight champion should continue to fight.

“He has got nothing to lose either. Soldier on soldier!

Zero concussive KOs on record. Some repetitive blows yes. But zero lights out.

There are fighters with way worse on the clock, way more mental issues, and are paraded to continue.

People in this game are fools.

Blind sheep,” McGregor posted on Twitter.

The Irishman later deleted that tweet which was in a reply to this tweet by his teammate and friend, Dillon Danis.

please BJ retire you got nothing to prove! 😞 — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) May 12, 2019

Ultimately, Penn didn’t say anything after the fight, so far, about his future in the sport. The veteran said he wanted to keep on fighting during fight week, and now with another loss, it is unknown if that opinion has changed.