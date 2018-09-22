Conor McGregor says the Chechen people believe Khabib Nurmagomedov is a coward.

It’s clear to see that things are personal between McGregor and Nurmagomedov. “The Eagle” and his group confronted Artem Lobov in a New York City hotel back in April. McGregor responded by attacking a fighter bus holding Nurmagomedov. McGregor took things a step further by calling Nurmagomedov’s father a coward.

Conor McGregor Says Chechen People Know Khabib is a Coward

The “Notorious” one got even more personal during the UFC 229 press conference. He said that the Chechen people know that Nurmagomedov and his father are cowards (via Damon Martin):

“The Chechen people know what I’m trying to say when I call this man a coward. When I called his father a quivering coward. Him and Kadyrov were at a mosque together and he posted a picture of Kadyrov on his Instagram. Kadyrov is the Chechen dictator, a crazy man, don’t get me wrong but Khabib’s father licked ass, posted a picture of Kadyrov at this mosque and Khabib’s father posted a picture with the caption ‘together we are stronger’. It’s such fake respect out of fear. The Chechen people know that if the tables were turned and there was an opportunity for his father to stab that man in the back, he would do it in a heartbeat to take over and he did nothing. That’s why he is a quivering coward. Cause he showed fake respect out of fear.”

McGregor and Nurmagomedov will settle their differences on Oct. 6. The two will collide for Nurmagomedov’s UFC lightweight title in the main event of UFC 229. The championship tilt will be held inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Of course, MMA News will have live coverage of UFC 229 from the prelims to the main card.

Do you think Conor McGregor’s trash talking is getting to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s head?