Conor McGregor Says Frankie Edgar Is ‘Forever An Icon’ In MMA

Conor McGregor is coming to the defense of Frankie Edgar in the midst of negativity.

Edgar is coming off a first-round TKO loss to Chan Sung Jung at UFC Busan this past Saturday (Dec. 21). “The Answer” has apparently been targeted by online trolls following the defeat. The former UFC lightweight champion took to his Twitter account to fire back.

Why do the negative comments alway get to you the most? Thanks for the love from most of you out there. To the others I’m sure it won’t be your last shitty comment to dish out. Let’s not give power to these people. Thanks for the ❤️ to the real ones out there! #Fe — Frankie Edgar (@FrankieEdgar) December 23, 2019

McGregor responded to Edgar and gave him some words of encouragement.

Remember what was told in shootouts Frankie!

Stay low and keep firin!!!

Forever an icon in this game! #FrankieBaby — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 23, 2019

Edgar was appreciative of McGregor’s comment.

🙏🏼 — Frankie Edgar (@FrankieEdgar) December 23, 2019

McGregor and Edgar have never shared the Octagon. The two were both in the featherweight division when McGregor knocked out Jose Aldo in 13 seconds to become the 145-pound king. McGregor never put the featherweight gold on the line as he moved up in weight to capture the lightweight title from Eddie Alvarez.

McGregor is returning to action on Jan. 18. He’ll meet Donald Cerrone in the main event of UFC 246. The bout will be contested in the welterweight division.