Conor McGregor Says He Was Beating Khabib Nurmagomedov Before Being Submitted

It has been over 2-years now since Khabib Nurmagomedov submitted Conor McGregor at UFC 229. Conor has only had 1 fight since, which was a 40-second knockout of Donald Cerrone back in January. Khabib defeated Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 and will face Justin Gaethje at 254.

While most feel Khabib was dominant on that night 2-years ago, Conor recently said online that he believes he was winning before being submitted in the 4th round. Conor was replying to a thread from Twitter user “MMA Analyst 101” when he commented on the fight.

Thank you sir, on the money! People are straight numb nuts in this business. Don’t know their arse from their elbow.

Should be numb nuts instead of corn nuts. https://t.co/u6Z5Ke4WNe — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 19, 2020

Conor continued to Tweet about why he feels he was winning the fight:

“I won round 1. Out struck him 3 to 1 here. Elbows,knees,clatters. He held on entire round. Round 2 he won. This round had the kimura attempt you speak of. I kneed him full force into his eye socket here and broke the grip fully. A lovely shot! I won 3 also and 4 up until the trip,” Conor Tweeted about the fight.

Oh no! It’s a mermaid leg wrap! 😂 #FannyPad — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 20, 2020

“On the mula! Round 1’s mine. Out struck 3-1. Elbow,knees,clatters! He held on. 2s his but I land multiple knees. One from standing after the overhand, and one from bottom into the eye socket at kimura attempt. Not a scratch end of round also. I won round 3, and 4 until the trip,” he continued to Tweet.

“Damage! Back hands forced him to the fence. Knee into neck as he shot, after 15 seconds of opening bell. Heavy elbow right into his temple as he froze after his shot. Repeated clatters to the temple while he tries his mermaid wrap leg. Rd was 1 pitiful from him. Rd 2 saved him,” Conor continued.