Tuesday, October 20, 2020

Conor McGregor Says He Was Beating Khabib Nurmagomedov Before Being Submitted

By Ian Carey
Khabib Nurmagomedov Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor & Khabib Nurmagomedov (Photo: Brandon Magnus/Zuffa)

It has been over 2-years now since Khabib Nurmagomedov submitted Conor McGregor at UFC 229. Conor has only had 1 fight since, which was a 40-second knockout of Donald Cerrone back in January. Khabib defeated Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 and will face Justin Gaethje at 254.

While most feel Khabib was dominant on that night 2-years ago, Conor recently said online that he believes he was winning before being submitted in the 4th round. Conor was replying to a thread from Twitter user “MMA Analyst 101” when he commented on the fight.

Conor continued to Tweet about why he feels he was winning the fight:

“I won round 1. Out struck him 3 to 1 here. Elbows,knees,clatters. He held on entire round. Round 2 he won. This round had the kimura attempt you speak of. I kneed him full force into his eye socket here and broke the grip fully. A lovely shot! I won 3 also and 4 up until the trip,” Conor Tweeted about the fight.

“On the mula! Round 1’s mine. Out struck 3-1. Elbow,knees,clatters! He held on. 2s his but I land multiple knees. One from standing after the overhand, and one from bottom into the eye socket at kimura attempt. Not a scratch end of round also. I won round 3, and 4 until the trip,” he continued to Tweet.

“Damage! Back hands forced him to the fence. Knee into neck as he shot, after 15 seconds of opening bell. Heavy elbow right into his temple as he froze after his shot. Repeated clatters to the temple while he tries his mermaid wrap leg. Rd was 1 pitiful from him. Rd 2 saved him,” Conor continued.

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube

Trending Articles

Latest MMA News

UFC

Khabib: Dustin Poirier Has Shown Weakness in McGregor Negotiations

Reigning UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is not a fan of how Dustin Poirier is handling his fight negotiations with Conor McGregor. 
Read more
UFC

Islam Makhachev vs. Rafael dos Anjos Rescheduled for Nov. 12

Islam Makhachev and Rafael dos Anjos have a new date after their UFC 254 cancellation.  As reported by MMA...
Read more
UFC

Jose Aldo vs. Marlon Vera Targeted for UFC 255 on Nov. 21

An enticing bantamweight bout is currently in the works for UFC 255 with Jose Aldo slotted to face Marlon Vera.
Read more
UFC

Brian Ortega Breaks Down Potential Fight Against Alexander Volkanovski

Brian Ortega believes he matches up well with UFC featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski. After Ortega dominated Korean Zombie to...
Read more
UFC

Calvin Kattar Eyes December Return To Earn Title Shot In 2021

Calvin Kattar is looking to get one more fight in 2020. After losing to Zabit Magomedsharipov last November, Kattar...
Read more
UFC

Angela Hill vs Tecia Torres II Scheduled For UFC 256

Angela Hill vs Tecia Torres 2 has been booked for UFC 256 on December 12th, 2020. The event is expected to take...
Read more
UFC

Michael Chandler Explains Why He Wasn’t Interested In Short Notice Fight Against Islam Makhachev

Michael Chandler wasn't interested in fighting Islam Makhachev on short notice. Chandler is set to be the backup fighter...
Read more
UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov Says McGregor-Poirier 2 Will Have No Impact On Lightweight Division

Khabib Nurmagomedov says the potential rematch between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will have no impact on the lightweight division.
Read more
MMA

Conor McGregor Says He Was Beating Khabib Nurmagomedov Before Being Submitted

It has been over 2-years now since Khabib Nurmagomedov submitted Conor McGregor at UFC 229. Conor has only had 1 fight since,...
Read more
Bellator

Jake Hager Booked To Fight At Bellator 250

Jake Hager will be returning to the Bellator cage next week. The professional wrestler/MMA fighter will face Brandon Calton on the Bellator...
Read more
UFC

UFC Fight Island 6 Medical Suspensions

UFC Fight Island 6 went down on Oct. 17 from Fight Island that saw Brian Ortega take on Korean Zombie in the...
Read more
UFC

Jedrzejczyk Eyes 2021 Return, But Doesn’t See Herself Fighting Without Fans

Joanna Jedrzejczyk is looking to return to the Octagon in 2021. Jedrzejczyk is coming off a very close split...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube