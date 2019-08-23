Conor McGregor Says He Was In Talks To Fight Justin Gaethje In July

Conor McGregor vs. Justin Gaethje was so close to happening.

The Irishman revealed he was close to fighting at MSG at UFC 240 in July. But, a hand injury derailed those plans and made the pay-per-view take place in Edmonton.

“I was preparing for the end of July at Madison Square Garden. I was eager to get back, I had the game figured out. And I have it figured out,” Conor McGregor said to ESPN. “I was on such a great trajectory Ariel. Like I said I get to these great spots and ‘boom’, a little slip and then I have to build it up again. It’s just the life I’m in right now and I’ve just got to recognize it and take lessons from it and keep going and not let it happen again.

“Most certainly I would have been back in July, we were getting there in conversation, opponents discussed, I do not really mind the opponent,” he continued. “I wanted similarities to Khabib to prepare for that (rematch) cause he doesn’t want to have the rematch. Whatever, I just want to compete now, enough is enough let’s get me back in the mix.”

For who that opponent would have been, well he said it was trending towards Justin Gaethje at the time.

“I believe it was leaning toward Justin Gaethje at that time,” he revealed.

Conor McGregor vs. Justin Gaethje would have been one of the most highly anticipated fights the UFC could have put on this year.