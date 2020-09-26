Conor McGregor Says He’s Fighting Manny Pacquiao Next

A Conor McGregor vs Manny Pacquiao boxing match could take place later this year or in 2021. In a series of Tweets released recently, Conor noted that he’s hoping to face Pacquiao in the Middle East. Pacquiao’s team has confirmed that negotiations are taking place for the fight.
Conor first shared a series of texts with Dana White where he requested a fight with Diego Sanchez.
Conor also noted in the thread that he never turned down a fight with Tony Ferguson.
Conor concluded the thread by then stating he is fighting Pacquiao next.
“It will be a true honour to have faced two of the greatest boxers of the modern era, afraid of a fight,” Conor also Tweeted.
Manny Pacquiao’s Team Confirms Negotiations
Manny Pacquiao’s team has since confirmed that negotiations have been taking place for a fight against Conor. Pacquiao’s assistant spoke with ESPN and confirmed that talks have been taking place.
“It is confirmed the negotiation between the camp of Senator Pacquiao and McGregor is now starting to move on,” Joson said in the statement. “Again, as what our senator says, all his fights are dedicated for the welfare and unity of all Filipinos including this one.”
Joson would also state that Pacquiao’s proceeds from the fight will go to people impacted by the global pandemic.
“For the sake of all the Filipino Covid-19 victims, Senator Manny Pacquiao will be fighting UFC superstar Conor McGregor next year. The huge portion of his earnings will proceed to those who are affected nationwide by the pandemic.”