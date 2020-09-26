Conor McGregor Says He’s Fighting Manny Pacquiao Next

A Conor McGregor vs Manny Pacquiao boxing match could take place later this year or in 2021. In a series of Tweets released recently, Conor noted that he’s hoping to face Pacquiao in the Middle East. Pacquiao’s team has confirmed that negotiations are taking place for the fight.

Conor first shared a series of texts with Dana White where he requested a fight with Diego Sanchez.

To Diego Sanchez…

I seen your recent comments about your final bout and I am in!

After you fought Pereira, I had requested for myself and you to compete in Dublin. This was back in February when I was working on opposition for my season, pre covid.

Good luck this weekend! pic.twitter.com/Y0hf6Zr7XF — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 25, 2020

Conor also noted in the thread that he never turned down a fight with Tony Ferguson.

Here’s the finish of that exchange. Pre covid. Pre retirement.

Never turned down offer of Tony as was suggested at the time. I stated months in advance (early February) that I was not interested in being an alternate for two consistent pullouts.

Pushed for my own scheduled bouts pic.twitter.com/jXQD2dTWrL — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 25, 2020

Conor concluded the thread by then stating he is fighting Pacquiao next.

Anyway all water under the bridge who gives a fook.

I’m boxing Manny Pacquiao next in the Middle East. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 25, 2020

“It will be a true honour to have faced two of the greatest boxers of the modern era, afraid of a fight,” Conor also Tweeted.

Manny Pacquiao’s Team Confirms Negotiations

Manny Pacquiao’s team has since confirmed that negotiations have been taking place for a fight against Conor. Pacquiao’s assistant spoke with ESPN and confirmed that talks have been taking place.

“It is confirmed the negotiation between the camp of Senator Pacquiao and McGregor is now starting to move on,” Joson said in the statement. “Again, as what our senator says, all his fights are dedicated for the welfare and unity of all Filipinos including this one.”

Joson would also state that Pacquiao’s proceeds from the fight will go to people impacted by the global pandemic.

“For the sake of all the Filipino Covid-19 victims, Senator Manny Pacquiao will be fighting UFC superstar Conor McGregor next year. The huge portion of his earnings will proceed to those who are affected nationwide by the pandemic.”